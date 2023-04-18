Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda is likely to visit India on April 28, sources familiar with the development confirmed ANI.

According to officials from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister Secretariat, the date was proposed by India to the Nepalese government.

An official from the PM Secretariat confirmed to ANI, "If the political situation of Nepal remains normal in the coming days, the PM will embark on a 3-day visit to India. This will be his first international visit (since becoming PM for the second time)."

The official also informed that the dates of the Prime Minister's visit would be announced officially by both countries within a week.

"The Prime Minister also discussed the dates with his visit with the newly appointed minister for Foreign Affairs along with other officials. The Ministry of External Affairs has proposed the PM's visit from April 28," an official from PM Secretariat told ANI.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal previously had visited India twice after becoming Prime Minister.

In 2008, Dahal visited India after attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. In 2016, he visited New Delhi again, in his first official visit to the country.

According to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), discussions about the air routes via Bhairahawa, hydropower projects, and Kathmandu- Raxaul railways, among other, are on the table.

Two days ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Nepal's new Foreign Minister NP Saud on his appointment.

"Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role," tweeted Jaishankar.

According to sources, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the president of the Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on Saturday came to an agreement to choose Saud as the new foreign minister of the country.

NP Saud was irrigation minister in 2014 in the Sushil Koirala-led government.

Prime Minister Dahal has been in charge of the Foreign ministry, which was allotted to the Congress as part of a power-sharing agreement, for the past month and a half, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Meanwhile, Dahal expanded his cabinet for the eighth time, inducting a Foreign minister and a minister of state for Transport.

As per the release from the Office of the President, Dahal inducted Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud as Foreign minister while Nanda Chapai took oath as the state minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

Both the ministers were administered their oath to post and secrecy at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

Earlier, on March 31, PM Prachanda had reshuffled the Cabinet after weeks of hiatus when he was only able to induct 11 ministers, which included a state minister.

Intra-party rift of the Nepali Congress has been blamed for the delay in the expansion of the Cabinet, as 10 parties are on board the coalition have put forward their individual demands.

In four months since the formation of the government, the Nepalese Prime Minister had to seek a vote of confidence twice and effect 8 cabinet reshuffles. Yet, all portfolios could not be allocated.

Supported by 10 parties in the March 20 vote of confidence, which have come on board as part of the ruling coalition, Dahal on Friday managed to take 5 more parties on board.

Despite filling up most of the ministries, PM Dahal still holds the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Ministry of Forest and Environment; the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. (ANI)

