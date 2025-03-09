Dhangadhi [Nepal], March 9 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has challenged former King Gyanendra Shah to enter mainstream politics, alleging him of making attempts to disrupt harmony.

"He (Former King Gyanendra) doesn't mention about the constitution, nor about the law, nothing about Loktantra, nothing about system, process, rather would say, support me, I will come and save the nation. What has happened to the country? This kind of activity would invite instability; chaotic activities that are inspired by him are pushing the country to the brink," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Sudurpaschim Province Assembly meeting.

Oli's reaction came after thousands of pro-monarchists came to support former King Gyanendra in Kathmandu.

Three weeks ago, former King Gyanendra, in a message on the eve of Democracy Day, pointed out the need to protect national unity and identity, calling on public support for the country's prosperity and progress.

In the release statement, the former king said that all Nepalis should unite in nation-building, urging everyone to correct past shortcomings and move forward towards making Nepal stable, prosperous, and strong.

"It is necessary for all citizens to unite for the defense, progress and prosperity of the country," he said. "If we want to save the nation and maintain national unity, we call on all countrymen to support us for the prosperity and progress of the country."

He commented that democracy has not been able to win the trust of the citizens and has not become the system of governance anticipated by the people. He added that the significance of democracy should not be limited to words and slogans but should be seen in practice.

Taking a jibe at the former King, Oli on Sunday responded by saying, "I want to suggest him, as a former King, ruling the nation since generation following the lineage, he should have suggested measures to rule the nation in cultured, following democratic measures, adhering the constitution and laws. Instead of, what is he asking the support for? To run the election? Asking to vote? He's saying, support me, I will come. Where do he intend to come? Come and join politics; we are ready to welcome you. Do you intend to come from an apolitical or political front? If you want to come to the politics, then you are welcome."

In the capital, Kathmandu, thousands of pro-monarch supporters have flooded the streets, welcoming the former King as he returns from a long tour to Gandaki province. The former king's return has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his supporters, marking a significant moment for royalist groups in the country. (ANI)

