Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday called for appropriate management of the Pashupatinath Temple area, which is visited by thousands of Hindu pilgrims and tourists both from Nepal and India, to promote tourism.

Inaugurating the Bankali Park constructed and managed by Shree Radha Madhav Committee in memory of Jagatguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj at Pashupatinath area, President Paudel said the Pashupatinath Temple is Nepal's significant religious tourism destination.

He urged the Pashupati Area Development Trust, the authority responsible for managing the affairs of the temple, to make the park more systematic so that people visiting the area could enjoy the pleasant environment there and feel relaxed.

"Bankali Park has special significance for people visiting there for spiritual purpose or just for experiencing the pleasant natural environment,” he said

The Pashupatinath Temple situated on the bank of Bagmati river is one of the historical monuments of Kathmandu enlisted by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

The President also advised the Trust to develop the Pashupatinath area by formulating an extensive master plan.

"It is necessary to pay attention to make basic and essential services such as clean drinking water, toilets, vehicle parking, wi-fi, information board and security arrangements more systematic and effective," he added.

