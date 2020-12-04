Kathmandu, Dec 4 (PTI) Nepal recorded 1,272 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's virus caseload to 238,861.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,567, including 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 1,575 virus patients were declared recovered.

The total number of COVID–19 recovered cases is 221,847. At present, there are 15,447 active cases.

Over, 1,7 million polymerase chain reactions tests have be conducted since the virus outbreak in the country.

