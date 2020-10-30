Kathmandu, Oct 30 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally reached 168,235 cases on Friday as the country reported 3,517 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 16 more coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 920.

The number of active cases stands at 38,357 as 128,958 people have made a successful recovery, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

