Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported 98 cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, days after confirming the detection of the new strain in the Himalayan nation.

Nepal on Monday confirmed the detection "XBB1.16" variant of COVID-19 and found at least 10 confirmed cases the same day.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Population said that 98 fresh cases were reported and people have been asked to remain alert.

"As many as 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country were reported. With this total number of active COVID cases in the country has reached 322. Similarly, 28 people have recovered from the infection during the period," a senior official of the health ministry said.

Of the total new cases, 71 were detected through PCR tests while 27 were detected through antigen tests.

A total of 1,768 samples, 427 PCR and 1,341 antigen, were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 17 people infected with the virus have been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

Of them, four are admitted to the ICU for treatment while one is kept in a ventilator.

In wake of the detection of the new strain, the Health Ministry has asked people to remain alert as the neighbouring country India has reported a surge in coronavirus infections due to the new variant.

Assistant spokesperson at the Health Ministry Dr Sameer Khadka has asked people to conduct tests and remain in isolation if symptoms like cough, cold and fever appear.

Expressing its concern regarding the rapid spread of the virus, the government has implemented stricter measures to regulate entry points into the country.

