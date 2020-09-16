Kathmandu, Sep 16 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported a record 1,539 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, taking the national tally to 58,327, the health ministry said.

Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 10,494 tests were conducted at various facilities across the country in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,068 patients were discharged after recovery, he said.

"With this the country's COVID-19 recovery tally stands at 41,706," he said.

There are currently 16,242 corona active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across Nepal.

Eight people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 379.

