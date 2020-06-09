World News | Nepal to Table Controversial Constitutional Amendment for New Map Today

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 9 (ANI): Nepal's parliament will take up for discussion on Tuesday a controversial constitution amendment bill on a new map which includes parts of India territory.

The bill was tabled by Nepalese Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe in the parliament on May 31.

The Amendment Proposal seeks to incorporate updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal- 2072, depicting areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders.

The government had registered the bill at the Parliament on May 22, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal's political map in the national emblem.

As the constitution amendment requires a two-thirds majority, the ruling Nepal Communist Party, which holds a two-thirds majority in upper House, fell short of dominance in the lower House compelling it to seek support from other parties.

The main opposition Nepali Congress party sought time for discussion on the issue and the KP Sharma Oli government deferred on May 27 its plan to move the constitutional amendment.

On May 30, the Nepali Congress which has 63 seats, decided to support the amendment proposal which would allow Nepal Communist Party with its 174 seats to muster the required two-thirds majority. (ANI)

