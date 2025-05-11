Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) A prominent Nepali business organisation on Sunday urged the government to allow Indian tourists arriving via land route to carry up to the equivalent of USD 5,000 in Indian rupees, an increase from the current limit of Rs 25,000, to boost tourism in the country.

USD 5,000 equates to approximately Rs 4,25,000.

Also Read | India Gifts 15 Electric Vehicles to Nepal, Facilitating Effective Organisation of Sagarmatha Sambad.

The current provision of allowing Indian tourists entering Nepal via land route to carry only up to Rs 25,000 is insufficient if the country aims to promote Indian tourism, said Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) president Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

"When there is a provision to carry USD 5,000 for those who use flights to visit Nepal, why shouldn't the same provision apply to Indian tourists entering Nepal via land?," he asked during a pre-budget interaction between the FNCCI office bearers and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel here.

Also Read | What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter's Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

Dhakal also urged the government to develop better infrastructure along the Nepal-India border to support tourism.

Additionally, he recommended creating a more conducive environment by adopting consistent policies and introducing a unified tax system to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)