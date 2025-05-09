Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 (ANI): About a dozen Nepali human rights and peace activists on Friday protested in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, calling for the de-escalation of increasing tensions with India.

The activists who held a protest at a distance of 100 meters from the embassy gate held placards and banners with slogans to de-escalate the situation, as well as requesting Pakistan to stop harbouring terrorism.

"Two weeks ago, a terror attack was made in Pahalgam (India) which claimed lives of 26 innocent people which included a Nepali citizen, that was a terrorist act; we condemned that was the crime against humanity. We would like to request that Pakistan first take action against those involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Why does Pakistan protect those terrorists? It's our second question. We would like to request Pakistan, take action-not provide shelter to terrorists and take concrete steps to de-escalate tension," Krishna Pahadi, the founder of Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) told ANI.

Apart from holding the protest, the activists also had planned to submit a memorandum to the Pakistan Embassy officials which as per them has been denied.

"Today we are here in front of the Pakistan Embassy and they denied to accept our letter to submit a memorandum. An email from the Pakistan Embassy that they are not going to accept the memorandum but suggested to send via e-mail," Pahadi told ANI.

"What we have said (in that memorandum) is that we condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Terrorism is not accepted. Pakistan should take action against terrorism," the peace activist added further.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has been deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools and places of worship. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on Friday criticized Pakistan for intentionally shelling gurdwaras, churches, and temples along the Line of Control (LoC), describing the attacks as "a new low even for Pakistan."

"During heavy shelling across the LoC in the early morning of May 7, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch. The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries."

"Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan. The school was fortunately closed, otherwise, more losses would have occurred. Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan," he said.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas on Thursday, defence sources had told ANI. The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets were used to target cities.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"In my personal opinion, Pakistan started this. That is also the act of war, the Pahalgam attack that was the act of war, we condemn the terrorism, we have no sympathy for the terrorist organisation. So Pakistan should give the impression to the International community first, stating, 'We are going to start action against terrorism', that kind of message we are expecting from Pakistan," Peace activist Pahadi, also the former Chairman of Amnesty International's Nepal Section, told ANI. (ANI)

