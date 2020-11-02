Kathmandu, Nov 2 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 176,500 cases on Monday as the country reported 2,933 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 37,524 as 137,992 people have made a successful recovery.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,630 new infections in the past 24 hours.

