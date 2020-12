Kathmandu, Dec 23 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported five more COVID-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,803.

The country also recorded 743 new cases.

The overall infection tally has reached 255,979 with 7,512 active cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 246,661 infected people have recovered from the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)