Kathmandu, Nov 9 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus infection tally Jumped close to 200,000 after the country reported 2,571 new infections on Monday.

Nepal on Monday reported 18 Covid-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,126.

Also Read | Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective in Phase 3 Trial, Likely to File for Emergency Use by November-End.

The overall national infection tally has reached 197,024 with 36,174 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)