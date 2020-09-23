Kathmandu, Sep 23 (PTI) Nepal has recorded 1,172 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 67,804, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 436 with seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the health ministry, said during a virtual press conference.

During 9,449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,172 persons were found to be corona positive, Gautam said.

Meanwhile, 1,893 patients were discharged after recovery from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 73.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,414 active patients undergoing treatment at various health facilities and isolation centres. Of the active cases, 230 are in ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

