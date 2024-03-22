Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, Mar 22 (PTI) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha will visit China from March 25 to April 1, it was announced on Friday.

This will be the first visit by the Nepalese leader to Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit: India, Bhutan Ink Several Pacts, Finalise MoU on Establishment of Rail Links Between Two Nations (See Pics).

Shrestha was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs on March 6 after Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' formed a new alliance with pro-Beijing Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by KP Sharma Oli.

Prachanda, a former guerilla leader, dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the CPN-UML– the second-biggest party – on March 4.

Also Read | PM Modi Conferred With Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan King Confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi Country's Highest Honour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)