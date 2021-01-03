Kathmandu [Nepal], January 3 (ANI): Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former Nepal Prime Minister and chairman of a rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, is all set to fly to Mumbai on Monday for the treatment of his ailing wife Sita Dahal.

A source in the Indian mission in Nepal confirmed to ANI that the Dahal couple would fly to Mumbai on Monday for treatment as former First Lady has been combating Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for several years.

"They will fly to Mumbai for treatment. All arrangements have been made on urgent basis," the source confirmed without further details.

Another leader from rival faction of the ruling party as well as the Central Committee member of Dahal-Nepal faction further confirmed that Chairman Dahal has informed the party members about his urgent visit to India.

"Chairman Dahal informed today's (Sunday) Central Committee meeting that he is flying to Mumbai, India along with his spouse Sita Dahal for the purpose of medical treatment," Beduram Bhusal, a Central Committee Member confirmed.

A separate Central Committee meeting of Nepal-Dahal faction commenced at Parisdanda on Sunday afternoon.

Sita Dahal is undergoing treatment at Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur District. She has also undergone treatment at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2019 along with other hospitals in India and Singapore. (ANI)

