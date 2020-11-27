Kathmandu, Nov 27 (PTI) Nepal reported 1,703 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 229,343, the health ministry said.

The new 1,703 cases were detected while conducting 10,460 PCR tests at various laboratories across the country.

At least 1,236 people have been discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus patients recovered has risen to 209,435.

As many as 23 people died of the disease on Friday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,435.

There are currently 17,237 active cases of the coronavirus across the country.

