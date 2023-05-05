Kathmandu, May 5 (PTI) Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to withdraw its support to the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' government and instead stay in the Opposition, a senior party official said on Friday.

The development comes as the Ravi Lamichhane-led RSP during a joint meeting with the party's central committee and parliamentary party held on Friday took the decision to withdraw the support that it had been providing to the government, party spokesperson Mod Dhakal said.

However, the decision to withdraw the support will not immediately affect the position of the Prachanda-led government, but it may result in a political crisis after some time.

"The RSP has decided to withdraw its support to the Prachanda government. However, the decision to withdraw the support will not immediately affect the position of the Prachanda-led government, but it may result in a political crisis after some time," said CPN-Maoist Centre central committee member and former Environment Minister Sunil Manahdhar.

"We still have a majority in the House of Representatives even after RSP withdraws support," he pointed out.

Following the November 20 general election, the RSP joined the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government on December 25, 2022.

However, the party called back its ministers on February 5, though it continued its support to the government.

After the RSP won two seats in the by-election held on April 23, Prime Minister Prachanda invited the party to join the government.

However, the party decided to withdraw support to the government after it failed to reach a power-sharing deal and include its agenda in the common minimum programme of the coalition government.

The RSP has also alleged the Prachanda government for its failure to address the issue related to curbing corruption.

The RSP, the fourth-largest party in Nepal's Parliament, has 22 lawmakers in the lower house.

Lamichhane's Parliament membership was revoked by the Supreme Court earlier this year after he was found guilty of not producing a valid citizenship certificate to contest the parliamentary election. He was compelled to obtain back his citizenship and prepare for the by-election.

