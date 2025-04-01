By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 1 (ANI): Receiving claps from the audience, specially-abled Prakash Singh Thakuri gave some poses for the camera on the ramp. The below-the-knee left leg amputee from Nepal's Karnali region is now breaking the barrier and constraints about his physical abilities.

Taking part in the one-of-a-kind "Amputee Runway Nepal 2025," has boosted his confidence and morale as the world celebrates April as "limb loss and limb difference awareness month."

"I had interest in fashion and music since young age but I lost one of my legs about five years back in an accident. I hadn't thought I will be walking on the ramp someday buttoday it's like a dream come true," Thakuri, one of the models who walked on the ramp told ANI.

Dozens of differently able aspiring models measured ramp in Nepali capital Kathmandu taking part in the "Amputee Runway Nepal 2025" raising awareness about limb loss and limb differences.

"Amputee Runway Nepal 2025 is organized because April is the month to celebrate the limb loss and limb differences. Coinciding it with the month we organized the event. We wanted to present something new with high visual impact and then came up with the idea that runway will be more impactful and important. People who have different physical abilities are gradually now shifting towards the fashion (shows)," Krishna Budha Chhetri, one of the members of the showorganizing board told ANI.

Nepal, which has a population of about 100,000 with amputation from accidents and illness, like motor vehicle crashes to diabetes --making it a major public health crisis.

Beyond living with the trauma that caused them to lose their arms or legs, many say they feel alienated or isolated from their family, friends and communities. The ramp walk aligned itself with the theme "Walking the Runway with Strength, Grace, and Prosthetic Limbs".

In order to break the ice, the Nimala Foundation, a non-profit organisation working in the field of disability and rehabilitation organised the runway to boost the morale and give exposure to the models. Donned in various designer dresses the differently abled models gave poses and flew kisses to the audience as they walk on the ramp. (ANI)

