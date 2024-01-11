Seventeen-year-old Ram Bahadur Bamjon speaks to devotees from nearby villages in remote forest in Ratanpur (Photo/Reuters)

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 11 (ANI): Nepal Police on Wednesday seized more than 30 million Nepalese rupees (NPR) from the residence of 34-year-old Nepal spiritual leader Ram Bahadur Bomjan, also known as 'Buddha Boy', after he was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau on Tuesday, Kathmandu Post reported.

The report, quoting Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya, stated that Nepalese currency worth NPR 30.3 million and NPR 3.092 million in foreign currency of 16 different nations were seized during a search at Bomjan's Budhanilkantha-based residence.

The leader was arrested from his residence around 7.15 pm (local time) on Tuesday. He jumped from the fourth floor of his house in an attempt to escape, police said.

In a press release, police stated that a key to an SUV, billbooks of three two-wheelers, and multiple electronic devices--laptops, pen drives, iPads, and tablets, mobile phones--were also seized during the search.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the accused was made public during a press meet at the CIB Office, Maharajgunj. Preparations are underway to take Bomjan to Sarlahi District Court for further hearing.

Police had been searching for him for the past few years on different charges, including sexual exploitation of his disciples.

In July 2020, a case of sexual exploitation was filed against Bomjan in the district court in Sarlahi. According to the chargesheet, Bomjan raped a 15-year-old girl, who was staying in his ashram in Pattharkot, Sarlahi, as an Aani (Nun). The chargesheet stated that he raped the minor by luring her to his private quarters at 9.20 pm on August 4, 2016.

He was also charged with threatening the girl with dire consequences if she reported the incident to others.

Bomjan was also wanted for the disappearance of four of his disciples.

In June 2020, a joint team from the Central Investigation Bureau, the Bagmati Provincial Police and the district police offices in Kavre, Sindhupalchok and Sarlahi raided his ashram in Pairey Sindhuli, but could not locate him.

He shot to fame in 2005 for allegedly meditating for months without food, water or sleep. He came to be dubbed as the 'Buddha Boy' by the media.

After emerging from his meditation, he and his followers set up ashrams in Bara, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchok and Sindhuli districts. (ANI)

