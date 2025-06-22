Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated US President Donald Trump for the 'precision strikes' which were carried out at Iran's three nuclear facilities by the United States.

In a video message, Netanyahu said, "Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on Earth could do."

He said that history will record the US President as "acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons."

Noting that his leadership has created a pivot of history which would help West Asia and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace, Netanyahu reiterated the stance, "President Trump and I often say, peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace."

The Israeli PM said, "Tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength."

He thanked Trump and concluded his remarks by saying, "May God bless our unshakable alliance, our unbreakable faith."

His remarks follow after Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) stated that "massive precision strikes" by the US had struck three key nuclear facilities in Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Trump also threatened of retaliation if peace is not achieved soon in Iran.

Iran in a statement acknowledged that the sites had been hit and called it "savage aggression--an act in violation of international laws", stressing particularly on the NPT. It alleged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of indifference and complicity and said that it expects the international community to condemn these actions.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)

