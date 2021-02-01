Jerusalem, Feb 1 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his government's efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the country's embassy in New Delhi last week.

A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

"I spoke to my friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the Israeli Embassy in India," Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

"Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and that India will continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism," he added.

On his part, Prime Minister Modi assured Netanyahu that the attack near the Israeli mission “will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.”

"Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

Netanyahu congratulated Modi on the production of vaccines in India and the start of the vaccines operation there. Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.

"The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination,” the Israeli prime minister's office said.

On Friday, Netanyahu had expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone. Some cars were damaged in the blast.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".

Netanyahu through his National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, conveyed to Modi that he has full confidence that the Indian authorities will do a thorough investigation of the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews who are there.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of “fullest protection” to diplomats and the mission.

