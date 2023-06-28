London, Jun 28 (PTI) A University of Birmingham expert's new book on Mother Teresa has won the Association of Catholic Publishers (ACP) Excellence in Publishing Award 2023 for biographies.

"Mother Teresa: The Saint and Her Nation" by Dr Gezim Alpion, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Birmingham, provides a well-rounded portrait of Mother Teresa.

The book approaches her in the context of her familial background and ethnic, cultural, and spiritual milieus, her traumas, ordeals and achievements as a private individual and a public missionary, as well as her complex spirituality.

Exploring Mother Teresa and her works, the book considers newly-discovered information about her family, the Albanian nation's spiritual tradition before and after the advent of Christianity, and the impact of the Vatican and other influential powers on her people since the early Middle Ages.

The book, published by Bloomsbury Academic, has been widely acclaimed by reviewers, scholars, and specialist media, including making the front cover of The Tablet and receiving a special feature in LIFE Magazine.

Following the release, Dr Alpion has delivered invited lectures around the world, including Harvard University and Georgetown University in the US.

Dr Alpion has been studying Mother Teresa for 20 years and his specialisation encompasses the sociology of religion, nationalism, fame, race, media, film, and authorship.

He is considered "the most authoritative English-language author" on St Teresa of Calcutta and "the founder of Mother Teresa Studies".

In 2021, Dr Alpion was awarded the "Mother Teresa Award" by the president of Albania in recognition of and as a token of gratitude for his "valuable academic contribution to the thorough study of Saint Mother Teresa's life and work, and the promotion worldwide of her Albanian national value".

On his latest award and reception of the book, Dr Alpion said: “The reception to my latest book on Mother Teresa has been overwhelming, and I am delighted that it has been so well received. I thank the ACP for the award and congratulate my fellow winners.

“The study of Mother Teresa has been a passion of mine for 20 years, and it is wonderful that throughout that time there are still discoveries being made and people still feel a deep and personal connection with her as a person, with her story and her work.”

R. Chandra Sekhar, Publisher at Bloomsbury Academic India, said: “We are delighted for professor Gezim Alpion on the latest award win for his seminal book 'Mother Teresa: The Saint and Her Nation'. The team at Bloomsbury India is thrilled he chose to publish with us. We want to thank the ACP for recognising the book and Professor Alpion for his scholarship.”

"Mother Teresa: The Saint and Her Nation" is available as an Ebook and in print through Bloomsbury.

