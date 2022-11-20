Islamabad [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had previously ruled that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had received foreign funding from entities from 2008 to 2013, and, that too, in ways that are prohibited by the country's laws. However, new documents have now surfaced claiming that the PTI continued to receive such funds even after 2013, The News International has reported.

The PTI allegedly received $401,956 from foreign registered entities and individuals in the United States from October 2014 to March 2015.

PTI leaders Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail traveled to the US and organised fundraisers during this period, it is alleged.

The proceeds from the fundraisers, totalling about US $305,000, were transferred allegedly to PTI accounts.

However, it is still unclear which of the party's accounts actually received funds from such entities abroad, the The News International reported, adding that the secretary of the PTI's Office of International Chapter, Abdullah Riar, who is responsible for handling the party's affairs overseas, has no information about these transactions.

A report was submitted to the US Department of Justice on this matter allegedly mentions donors who sent the funds in question to PTI accounts. According to the report, the donors include SOA AGILITY, Healing Hands of Virginia Fantasy Activewear, SK Financial CPA LLC, Northside Cardiology, Suzanne Poulin, Paris Limousine Service Corp., Marwat Associates, LLC Autobahn Limousine, Reliable Assets Inc. Trading Corporation, Crescent Cleaning Services, TSC1 Enterprises of Texas LP, and Sunrise Business Inc. Epic Consulting LLC, East West Realty LLC, Medex Research Institute LLC, Route 69 Country Store and Magnum Opus Systems CORP, The News International reported.

The ECP has already ruled that funds are prohibited as per the laws of the land. It is alleged that the amount was received from 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies situated abroad. Article 6(3) of the Political Parties Order, 2002 (PPO) of Pakistan states, "Any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by any foreign government, a multinational or domestically incorporated public or private company, firm, trade, or professional association shall be prohibited, and the parties may accept contributions and donations only from individuals."

The report submitted to the US' Department of Justice mentions that the money collected from the US entities was transferred in five major transactions. On October 29, 2014, the first transaction of $45000 was made while the second transaction of $55000 was made on November 20, 2014.

The third transaction, of the same amount as the second, was made on December 1, 2014 while the fourth, of $75000, and was made on December 15, 2014. The fifth and final transaction was of the same amount as the third, was made on February 2, 2015, the report states. All these transactions add up to US $3,05,000.

Previously this year, prominent political parties in Pakistan -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) -- were found to hire firms in the US for fundraising.

According to documents, the firms registered in the US were tasked to raise funds for these political parties.

The PTI hired the services of the highest number of firms for the purpose, the documents claimed.

Meanwhile, in a fresh petition against Imran Khan, Akbar S Babar, the petitioner in the PTI foreign funding case, has sought to put the former PM Khan on notice for gross violations of political funding laws in Pakistan. (ANI)

