Kinshasa [DR Congo], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): A positive case of Ebola virus disease has been reported in Wangata Health Zone of the Equateur province, located in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), confirmed Saturday DRC's Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

In December 2021, DRC has declared the end of its 13th Ebola outbreak in which eight cases were confirmed and three probable, including six deaths, in the northeastern North Kivu province.

Also Read | US Kindergartener Brings Tequila-Infused 'Juice' to School in Michigan, Gets Classmates Drunk During Snack Time.

Results from genome sequencing conducted by the DRC's National Institute of Biomedical Research found that the first Ebola case detected in the 13th outbreak likely represented a new flare-up of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that had killed more than 2,200 people in eastern DRC, the second deadliest on record. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)