Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The National Planning and Building Council gave a green light to Israel's first comprehensive flood management plan on Tuesday.

This new national outline plan aims to identify, protect, and maintain critical hydrological infrastructure, including areas for water regulation and containment. The initiative also seeks to preserve streams as natural water-conveying systems, helping mitigate flood risks in urban and agricultural areas.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses Antarctica Cooperation, Trade With 'Important Partner' Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (See Pics and Video).

In response to climate change, the strategy will promote "green-blue" spaces, enhancing resilience while addressing national housing and infrastructure needs. The plan will soon be open for public comment. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)