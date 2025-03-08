Newark (US), Mar 8 (AP) A police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Newark, authorities said, as witnesses described a chaotic scene of a dozen or more gunshots and officers running down a busy street.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office told The Associated Press that two Newark police officers were shot around 6:37 pm in the area of Broadway and Carteret.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump Agree To Push Forward Negotiations on Multi-Sector Bilateral Trade Agreement, Say Sources.

The officers were taken to University Hospital in Newark and one was critically injured, the prosecutor's office said. It said the shooting remains under investigation and gave no other details Saturday, including about suspects or arrests.

Police unions said one officer was killed. The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association said the other was “fighting for their life in critical condition."

Also Read | 'Free Palestine': Emergency Services Respond After Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs up Big Ben Tower in London (Watch Video).

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy's office said the governor visited the hospital Friday night and called it an “incredibly difficult night” for the officers and their families. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement that “tonight is a painful reminder” of the sacrifices that police officers make.

Witnesses said they heard a string of gunshots after officers went running down the street on a commercial strip between a McDonald's and White Castle restaurants near the Passaic River.

Witness Randy Mejia told WCBS-TV right before he heard gunshots that he saw officers running down the street.

“It sounded like a car accident and it went boom, boom, boom,” Mejia said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)