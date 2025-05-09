Wellington [New Zealand], May 9 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has highlighted India's importance to Wellington's prosperity, security, and society and emphasised the economic opportunities India presents and announced the start of trade negotiations with India, aiming to boost both economies.

While adressing the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) event on Friday, Luxon said, "India is a country of huge importance to New Zealand's prosperity, security and society. And India provides huge economic opportunity for Kiwis too."

"This week, we've begun trade negotiations with India in an effort to grow both of our economies," he stated

The goal is to create jobs, increase wages, and support cost-of-living efforts. "When we do that, we create jobs, lift wages and put more money in people's back pockets - my total focus is to help you with the cost of living. Was great to reflect on this and on my visit to India at the India-NZ Business Council's Summit this morning," Luxon added.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, called Luxon on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) event.

The two leaders explored ways to take the partnership forward and strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors.

In a post shared on X, Margherita stated, "Honoured to call on Rt Hon @chrisluxonmp, New Zealand PM, on the sidelines of INZBC event. Explored ways to take forward the India-New Zealand partnership in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors."

Margherita also addressed the INZBC Summit 2025 alongside Luxon and New Zealand's Deputy PM Winston Peters in Auckland, where he mentioned that the event's theme was 'Boardroom to Border leadership dialogue.

On Thursday, Pabitra Margherita met with New Zealand's Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. The two leaders discussed ways to advance the trade partnership between the two nations.

Pabitra Margherita arrived in Auckland for his two-day visit to New Zealand on Thursday. Upon arrival in Auckland, Margherita said that he looked forward to engagements with New Zealand's senior dignitaries. (ANI)

