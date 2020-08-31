Wellington, Aug 31 (AP) New Zealand has lifted a lockdown imposed on the city of Auckland and also made it mandatory to wear masks on public transportation.

The nation's largest city had been in a lockdown for more than two weeks after an outbreak of the coronavirus was discovered earlier this month. The new outbreak followed more than three months without any community transmission.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday said it was safe to reopen Auckland because all the recent infections have been linked to the same cluster through contact tracing.

He noted: “We're already seeing signs of the city getting back to normal."

New Zealand reported nine new virus infections Monday, including four among recently returned travellers who are in quarantine. (AP)

