Kathmandu [Nepal], May 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission of Nepal (NHRC) has raised concerns over Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's call to capture Kathmandu on the day monarchists have planned to stage a protest.

Nepali's PM Oli on Sunday asked his cadres and members to keep the capital city "under control on May 29" countering the protest called by the monarchists.

The national human rights body in a release announced that a serious exception has been made over the Prime Minister's directive to CPN-UML cadres "to take control of Kathmandu from 11 am to 2 pm on the protest day."

"In a democratic country, no political party has the right to claim control over any area. Such statements undermine the rule of law and encourage a culture of prohibition," the human rights body said in a statement on Monday.

The rights body also stressed that such expressions violate the principles of the rule of law and democratic freedoms. The NHRC further warned that provocative speech targeted at any individuals, groups, or political parties can incite conflict and breach human rights.

"While every individual, group, or party has the right to freedom of thought and expression, using that right in a way that incites confrontation contradicts the essence of human rights," the NHRC added.

The commission urged all responsible individuals to exercise restraint in their public statements, refrain from inflammatory remarks, and ensure that protests and demonstrations remain peaceful. It also called upon security agencies to reinforce peace and security in Kathmandu and other potentially affected areas.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a Right-wing pro-monarchist party in the Nepalese parliament, along with other royalist factions under the 'Joint People's Movement Committee' has called for protest on May 29. The Committee also had submitted a formal request to the NHRC, asking the commission to monitor the protest. (ANI)

