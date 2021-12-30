Coquimbo [Chile], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A road accident in the town of Peumo, in the O'Higgins region in central Chile, killed nine and seriously injured two, the Chilean government reported on Wednesday.

According to Ricardo Guzman, an official from the O'Higgins region, a large truck and a van carrying workers collided and fell into a ditch, causing the deaths of eight people.

Also Read | Robin Fransman, Dutch Economist and Outspoken Skeptic of COVID-19 Vaccines Dies From Coronavirus Complications.

Another person died after being transferred to Rancagua Hospital near the accident site.

"When arriving at the scene, there were approximately 11 injured. We verified that eight deceased in the place and three people were in critical condition," said Peumo fire brigade captain Luis Maldonado.

Also Read | Omicron Cases Likely to Peak by End of January, 2022, Says Anthony Fauci.

The Chilean Labor Directorate announced that it will investigate the incident. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)