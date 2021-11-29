Tehran [Iran], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Tehran and Washington will not hold bilateral meetings during ongoing negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The seventh round of negotiations on revival of the Iranian nuclear deal started on Monday. Recently, Iran stated that the lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Iran will be on the agenda of the round.

"No. There will be no bilateral talks with the US delegation," Khatibzadeh said during a press conference, answering a question if talks between the two countries were planned.

The JCPOA was sealed in 2015 between Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, the European Union, and Iran. The deal supposed the lifting of sanctions from Iran in exchange of limitations on its nuclear program as guarantee that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions against Tehran. Iran retaliated with a gradual draw back from commitments on the limitations of the nuclear program.

The sixth round of negotiations on the JCPOA was finished in Vienna in June. Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the deal is almost sealed and only political issues regarding the US commitment to the deal are left to be discussed. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in October that the US was ready to conduct negotiations in good faith with Iran on the nuclear deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

