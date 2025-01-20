Islamabad [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed doubts about the ongoing talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government, and stated that he sees no development in the negotiations, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazl noted that the decision to engage in talks rests solely with the PTI, emphasizing that dialogue is essential for resolving issues. He added that even if the talks are unsuccessful, a change in attitudes would be a significant achievement.

While Maulana Fazl remained hopeful about the success of the talks, but declined to comment on PTI's position regarding the discussions, as per ARY News report on Sunday.

In a separate remark, Maulana Fazl criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, claiming that there is no effective governance in the province, and corruption and commission-based dealings are rampant.

He also suggested that the issues should be resolved through 'jirga'. He also noted that the PTI has not made any contact with him after Imran Khan's conviction.

Earlier, Imran Khan's party submitted a charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government. The document calls for the formation of two Commissions of Inquiry to investigate critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI's Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and the legality of PTI's chairman's arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27. (ANI)

