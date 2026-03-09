Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 9 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that no Indian national died in an incident in which a military projectile fell directly on a residential building in Al Kharj, though one Indian national was injured.

In a post on X, the embassy said the injured person is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj and that officials are in contact with Saudi authorities about the matter.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote, "It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj."

The embassy was responding to an update from the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence about the incident.

According to the Saudi Civil Defense, the projectile fell directly on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate. After completion of final procedures, authorities confirmed that two people were killed and several others were injured.

The Saudi Civil Defense said the two people who died were Bangladeshi nationals.

"Following up on the initial statement regarding the direct fall of a military projectile on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate, and after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality," the agency said in its statement on X.

The incident comes as the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters its second week.

Earlier, celebrations erupted across Iran as hundreds of people took to the streets after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Press TV reported on Monday (local time).

His selection saw support pour in from various segments of Iran, with the IRGC and General Staff of the Armed Forces pledging support to Mojtaba Khamenei.

People turned out on the streets in large numbers, expressing their happiness after Iran's Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Before this, amid surging global oil prices triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently".

Calling it a small price to pay for American and world safety and peace, Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" (ANI)

