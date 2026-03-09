Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Tibetan leaders expressed concern about the political situation in Tibet during a meeting with visiting Italian representatives at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Monday, according to information shared by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Alice Parma, a member of the Emilia-Romagna Regional Council in Italy, accompanied by Osanna Matteo, visited the parliament and met Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the long-standing ties between Italy and Tibet, noting that cultural exchanges between the two date back to the 17th and 18th centuries. At that time, Italian Jesuit and Capuchin missionaries travelled to Lhasa, where they studied the Tibetan language and produced some of the earliest Tibetan-Italian dictionaries.

According to the CTA, the discussions also addressed the continued political backing for the Tibetan cause from Italian lawmakers and civil society groups. Tibetan representatives noted that Italy has become one of the key supporters of Tibet in Europe, having adopted several parliamentary resolutions and motions concerning Tibetan rights.

The Tibetan side also appreciated the support extended by Italian citizens and organisations to Tibetan communities in exile, particularly through educational programmes run by Tibetan Children's Village (TCV). These initiatives help provide education to Tibetan children whose parents continue to live in Tibet.

The report added that Tibetan officials briefed the visiting delegation about the efforts of the Central Tibetan Administration, under the leadership of Dalai Lama, to pursue dialogue with the government of China. They also raised concerns about restrictions faced by Tibetans inside Tibet, including arrests and various limitations imposed by Chinese authorities in the name of maintaining national stability.

Environmental concerns were also discussed, particularly regarding China's increasing control over Asia's water resources through the construction of large dams on rivers originating from the Tibetan Plateau, along with mining activities targeting Tibet's mineral and precious metal reserves.

The visiting delegation was further briefed about the condition of Tibetan children in Tibet, with representatives stating that many are being placed in state-run boarding schools where their access to the Tibetan language and cultural traditions is restricted. (ANI)

