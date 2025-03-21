London, Mar 21 (AP) Police say there is so far no indication of foul play in blaze that shut Heathrow but counter-terror detectives leading the investigation into its cause.

The Metropolitan Police force says that is because of the location of the electrical substation fire and its impact on critical national infrastructure.

The force says counterterrorism command has “specialist resources and capabilities” that can help find the cause quickly. (AP)

