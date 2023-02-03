Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): As Afghanistan continues to face a humanitarian crisis and grapples with the worst political turmoil, the European Union (EU) special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson said that they are not in favour of isolating Afghanistan but recognising the Taliban regime is also not an option, pointing at the discrimination against women and atrocities being undertaken by the organization, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban prohibited co-education in universities, separating morning classes for girls and afternoon classes for boys. Recently, the group also banned secondary education for female students. Although this decision has been withdrawn, the schools are yet to be reopened.

Also Read | China's Authoritarian Rule Suppresses Freedom of Tibetan People.

He also emphasised the importance of forming an inclusive administration and defending the rights of the Afghan people, including the rights of women and girls, as well as religious minorities.

The special envoy made his remarks during his recent visit to Pakistan where he raised the issue of how Afghanistan should be provided with humanitarian aid in difficult times, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | China Scuttles Pakistan's Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Over Delayed Payments.

The latest prohibition enforced by Afghanistan's de facto authorities barring women from working with NGOs coincides with the country's worst economic situation, in which children and women suffer the most.

Recently, a United Nations (UN) delegation warned the Taliban that Afghanistan would be further isolated if it isolates its women, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban was called by UN legal experts to prioritize protecting the rights of women and girls under any circumstance. The international community was also urged to support Afghan women during these critical times.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous, and the Assistant Secretary-General for UN political, peacebuilding, and peace operations Khaled Khiari, were part of the UN delegation visiting Kabul.

The aim of the four-day visit was to observe the situation, engage with de facto authorities and highlight the UN solidarity with the Afghan people, the delegation said in a statement.

Amid the ongoing violation of the rights of Afghan women under the Taliban regime, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid recently said in a statement that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority for the group, reported Khaama Press.

The Taliban said that it would not permit any acts that violate Islamic law, and the concerns regarding restrictions on women's rights will be dealt with according to the established rule of the group in the country.

The latest action by the Taliban to ban women from working in NGOs generated protests by female university students and women activists in several regions of the country, as well as brought condemnations, globally. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)