Pyongyang [North Korea], October 20 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday acknowledged that the country has test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile

The new missile has "lots of advanced control guidance technologies including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility," Kyodo News reported citing the Academy of Defence Science.

This came a day after one of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea has presumably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi informed.

Meanwhile, the US has condemned North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile and believes the situation underscores the need for more diplomacy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the US is also consulting with allies in the region about the issue, Psaki said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with Japanese and South Korean counterparts on how to engage North Korea moving forward, she added. (ANI)

