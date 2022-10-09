People walk in front of a screen showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2022. (Photo Credit: REUTERS)

Tokyo [Japan], October 9 (ANI): North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese announced on Saturday.

"[Emergency alert]: North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," Japan PM's Office said in a tweet.

The missile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), NHK World reported, citing Japanese government officials.

The Japanese authorities said they have not received any reports of damage to ships related to Japan.

Meanwhile, the South Korean military said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported.

This comes a day after the US and South Korea finished a naval exercise. South Korean military said it detected the launches from Munchon in Gangwon Province.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan. This is the first such missile launch in years, prompting a warning for residents to take cover in northern Japan.

The United States and South Korea jointly conducted a bombing drill on a Yellow Sea island, hours after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

The US condemned the incident and Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions, CNN reported.

Last week, North Korea fired missiles in an apparent protest against joint naval drills involving the United States and South Korea.

Under the Kim Jong-un regime, North Korea this year has tested a record number of missiles as it expands its weapons arsenal. (ANI)

