Pyongyang, March 17: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his first ride in the luxury car that was gifted to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera reported. Notably, Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Kim met Putin in Russia last September, their first summit in four years.Putin also invited Kim to try out his high-end Aurus Senat limousine, and the vehicle arrived in Pyongyang in February. Kim used the car for the first time on Friday, according to his sister and prominent government official Kim Yo Jong.

The journey was "clear proof of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage", Kim Yo Jong was reported as saying by state-run KCNA. According to Russian state media, Aurus is Russia's first luxury car brand and has been used in motorcades of top officials since Putin first used an Aurus limousine during his inauguration ceremony in 2018. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Drives New-Type Tank During Drills and Calls for Efforts To Prepare for War

Kim Jong Un, 40, has a collection of foreign-made luxury cars believed to have been smuggled into the country. During his Russia visit, he travelled between meeting sites in a Maybach limousine that he brought with him on his special train. Other limousines Kim has reportedly used include a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Maybach S62. A 2021 United Nations report highlighted an attempted shipment of luxury vehicles worth more than USD 1 million allegedly from the United Arab Emirates to Ningbo, China, for onward delivery to North Korea.

Notably, North Korea and Russia have become increasingly close over the past year as Pyongyang advances its weapons and nuclear programmes and Moscow continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The United States and South Korea have raised concerns that North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons to use in its war in Ukraine in return for technological expertise. Russia and China, North Korea's oldest ally, have repeatedly blocked attempts to impose new UN sanctions on North Korea over its banned ballistic missile tests, according to Al Jazeera.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification said it had assessed that the gift of the Aurus was also a "violation of UN sanctions." "We condemn North Korea for its brazen attitude of publicly disclosing violations of the UN sanctions," a ministry official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Russia should also be aware of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and stop an act that undermines international norms," the official added. Kim Jong Un ‘Left in Tears’: North Korean Leader Cries During Speech as He Urges Women to Have More Babies (Watch Video)

Kim Jong Rides in Luxury Russian Limo Gifted by Putin

New post (Kim Jong Un takes ride in luxury Russian limo given to him by Putin - SUCH TV) has been published on France 24 - https://t.co/wcXTXNL1MR pic.twitter.com/k560Fg62zH — sandra (@sandra070029629) March 17, 2024

State media said that Kim also monitored paratroop drills on Friday that were aimed at showing his soldiers' ability to occupy an "enemy region at a stroke". He was accompanied by his daughter, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)