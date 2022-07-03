Haltom City (US), Jul 3 (AP) A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.
Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighbourhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.
Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m.
One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm.
The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He said the Texas Rangers — the state's elite police force — would be taking over the investigation.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.
A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday.
The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.
The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said. (AP)
