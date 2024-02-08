New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Athanasios Ntokos, and discussed the shared vision of the Prime Ministers of India and Greece.

The meeting between the two NSAs delved into various facets of collaboration, spanning security, technology, and infrastructure.

They engaged in a comprehensive discussion, addressing key issues such as institutional linkages between their respective National Security Councils. Emphasising global and regional security, the dialogue encompassed cooperative efforts in the global commons of cyber, space, and seas.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation in futuristic technologies, defence, ports and transnational connectivity projects.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also exchanged views on key regional issues with Greece's National Security Advisor Athanasios Ntokos.

EAM Jaishankar further stated that the key regional issues are very much in tune with our strategic partnership.

"Delighted to meet NSA Dr Athanasios Ntokos of Greece. An exchange of views on key regional issues, very much in tune with our strategic partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in December last year, Greece's Ambassador to India Dimitrios Ioannou said that India has a lot to offer to Greece and vice versa as there are certain complementaries between the two nations.

Highlighting the ties between the two nations, Ioannou noted that the relations between India and Greece have always remained "very good" but added that there was a sentimental affinity there. He called Greece a gateway for India to Europe.

He stated that Greece offers a lot of opportunities for Indians to come and invest in Greece and added that Greek cities like Athens and Thessaloniki can become the next Dubai for Indians in the future.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Greece for his maiden visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He was the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last prime ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983.

In modern times, the two countries have developed a warm relationship based on a common commitment to democracy, peace and development in the world and to a social system imbued with principles of justice and equality, The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted.

Moreover, India and Greece share common approaches to many international issues, such as UN reforms and Cyprus.

Additionally, Greece sees India to be a good potential economic and commercial partner. (ANI)

