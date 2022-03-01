New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday underlined the relevance of nuclear power in a message to an event launched by India's embassy in Vienna on the occasion of National Science Day.

The Indian embassy in Vienna launched a quiz competition on 'Nuclear Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future' on the occasion of National Science day.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Coordinating with Allies to Seize Vladimir Putin’s Assets, Says Senator Chris Murphy.

National Science day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist C. V. Raman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize.

"Nuclear power technology has assumed new relevance as a non-fossil resource for meeting the sustained energy needs of humanity amid the challenges of climate change," Foreign Secretary said in a message to the event.

Also Read | Warner Bros Halts The Batman Release in Russia Due to the Country's Military Operation in Ukraine.

He also highlighted the theme of this year's national science day, 'Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future' saying that the theme is particularly relevant in the light of the challenge of climate change and the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

The Foreign Secretary also emphasized India's own nuclear programme. He said that India has been closely cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology.

"As a nation with a history of indigenous development of nuclear technology, India has actively engaged in pioneering research in nuclear science as well as sharing experiences with the world in a spirit of cooperation and mutual support," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)