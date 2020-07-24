Brasilia [Brazil], July 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 59,961 to 2,287,475 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,311 to 84,082 within the same period of time. Over 1.57 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about record 67,860 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,284 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over four million cases of the infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 631,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

