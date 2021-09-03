Brasilia [Brazil], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 26,280 to 20,830,495 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 764 to 581,914 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | New York Floods: 7 Killed in Heavy Rains Triggered By Hurricane Ida; Here’s What We Know So Far.

More than 19.8 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,345 new coronavirus cases, with 737 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Pakistan to Use Taliban in Seeking US Support to Get Out of FATF Grey List, Says Source.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)