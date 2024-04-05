New York, April 5: Following the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New York and New Jersey on Friday, the Consulate General of India in New York said that no Indian national has reportedly been hurt so far, and they are in touch with members of the Indian diaspora. The Consulate General of India in New York said that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake with an epicentre near Readington, Hunterdon, County in New Jersey was felt in the region.

It further mentioned a helpline email for the affected community members. "A 4.8 magnitude earthquake with epicentre near Readington, Hunterdon, County in New Jersey was felt in the region. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with members of the diaspora. No Indian national is reported hurt so far. Any member of the community affected by the earthquake may please DM us or write to us on madad.newyork@mea.gov.in," the Consulate General of India in New York posted on X. Earthquake in New York City: Magnitude 4.7 Quake Rattles New York, New Jersey, Tremors Felt in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Connecticut.

During a UN Security Council session on Friday, Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children US, was addressing when she heard saying, "You're making the ground shake!" as the earthquake interrupted the session, according to UN News. The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that the earthquake that affected several regions in the US might impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA posted on X. The 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck 7 km north-northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Earthquake in New York: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes NYC.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden is in touch with his team, which is monitoring potential impacts. Moreover, she said that the White House is also in contact with federal, state, and local officials. The quake occurred at 19:53:20 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 40.683°N latitude and 74.753°W longitude, respectively. The New York Police Department stated that there were no damages or injuries reported, according to CNN.

