World News | Officer Shot in Las Vegas, Authorities Responding to 2nd Shooting

World. (File Image)

Las Vegas, Jun 2 (AP) An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man seen on video pleading that he couldn't breathe while a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Impose Section 144 to Stop Movement of People on Beaches, Promenades Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests.

Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanors to receive court summons to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (AP)

Also Read | UK Amends Health Protection Regulations 2020 Bill, Sex with Someone You Don't Live With is Illegal As Country Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)