Atlanta (US), Jun 20 (AP) An official tells local media that 10 people - including nine children - are dead after a two-vehicle crash in storm-drenched Alabama.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock says did not release the names of the victims in Saturday's crash but said that vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said multiple people were also injured.

It was not clear how many were injured. A tropical storm swept across the southeastern US on Saturday, causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes. (AP)

