Kathmandu, Jun 12 (PTI) Condemning beleaguered Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's "undemocratic acts" and his "lust for power," five former prime ministers on Saturday appealed to the country's administration and security agencies to not be involved in such wrong activities that have long term effect on the nation.

The former premiers- Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Baburam Bhattarai- made the joint appeal in a statement.

Prime minister Oli, currently heading a minority government, has continuously been attacking the Constitution of Nepal and undermining the long and arduous struggle of the Nepali people to achieve the federal republic and its rule of law, the Kathmandu Post reported, citing the statement.

“We warn the caretaker government not to do anything or direct others to do anything that would have a long-term impact on the country and people and appeal to the administration and security agencies not to be involved in such wrong activities,” they said in the statement.

“He has displayed the ugly form of lust for power that has never existed in Nepal's political history. We condemn such undemocratic acts by Oli,” they said.

The statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court started hearing on the case regarding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which was dissolved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 22 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, who lost a trust vote in the House last month.

Accusing Oli of resorting to unconstitutional ways to dissolve the House of Representatives for the second time last month and pushing the country into snap polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the five former prime ministers said Oli has exposed his authoritarian, arbitrary and regressive character, the report said.

They also drew the attention of all against direct or indirect foreign intervention in Nepal's internal affairs and possible conspiracy against Nepal's national interests, saying “Nepalese themselves should decide about their future.”

While stating that Prime Minister Oli had shown desire to cling onto power through unconstitutional moves, the former prime ministers alleged that Oli was involved in threatening the judiciary not just through the party's meetings but also through the attorney general.

They have also argued that Prime Minister Oli's move to be in power through foul means had pushed the country towards fresh uncertainty and political instability.

They alleged that Prime Minister Oli was bent on prolonging his stay in power instead of focusing himself to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former premiers also called on the people, the civil society and all democratic forces to express solidarity against the autocratic attack on the principles and values of Nepal's constitutional system, rule of law, and democracy.

They have cautioned Prime Minister Oli not to create the situation in which foreigners dictate Nepal's national politics.

“We urge everyone to remain alert against any sorts of direct or interdict foreign influence and interference in the country's politics and internal affairs,” the report said quoting the statement.

They also took strong exception to the decision taken by the government to export sand, pebbles and stones to India in the name of bridging the trade deficit.

While terming the decision anti-national and anti-people, they have cautioned Prime Minister Oli not to create the situation in which foreigners dictate Nepal's national politics.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

In February, the apex court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to embattled Prime Minister Oli who was preparing for snap polls.

Oli repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".

