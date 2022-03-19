On his first visit to India as Japan's PM, Kishida greets people with a 'namaste'

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): On his first visit in his role as Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida began his media statement on Saturday with a 'namaskar', a traditional Indian greeting and ended by thanking people with a 'dhanyawad'.

Kishida arrived here in the national capital earlier today on his maiden visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Japan will invest Rs 3.2 lakh crores (5 trillion Yen) in the next five years in India. PM Modi's remarks came during a press statement following the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit attended by him along with his Japanese counterpart.

"PM Kishida has been an old friend of India. I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan," said PM Modi.

"There has been progress in the economic partnership between India- Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as 'One team- One project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor," he added.

Speaking on both countries' steps towards achieving sustainable economic growth, PM Modi said, "India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change."

Earlier, before the summit, the two leaders held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed. (ANI)

